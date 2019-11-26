Liberia: Avc Warns District #14 Youth Against Insult

The Representative for Montserrado County Electoral District #14 Abraham Vamuyan Conneh has warned elders, women and youth in the district against profane attacks towards him, threatening court action if he were further insulted.

"Let me send this as a caveat that I am your lawmaker and your father. I have lot of followers, but if you challenge me now, we will go to the Supreme Court. I will not take any mess from any child again in this District. Even if you go under your mother's bed, I will hunt for you," Conneh said recently.

Speaking recently at a reconciliation meeting between the Doe Community Youth Association and the Elders Council of the Community, Rep. Conneh complains that some youth in the District are in the constant habit of raining insults against him, with some calling him "notorious criminal."

He alleges that some members of the Veterans' Bureau in Doe Community continue to use invectives towards him, adding that he will not tolerate anyone using profanity against him.

Conneh narrates that since he announced that he would seek a third term in the district, it has created a serious problem for Mr. Myers Beteah and his supporters in the district.

"I challenge Beteah if he wants to contest on the ticket of CDC in the next elections, I will leave the party and contest against him in District #14," Conneh says.

When contacted via mobile phone, Mr. Beteah told newsmen that the party has advised him not to speak to any issue regarding this matter because it is an in-house discussion.

However, the director of press and propaganda at the Veterans' Bureau of Doe Community, Christian Nyanti says the meeting that was held between the youth and the elders was not a reconciliation meeting.

He says Rep. Conneh was voted to ensure that the people of District #14 have a proper representation, adding that the Veterans' Bureau has been demanding the lawmaker to provide a concrete report regarding the district's funds.

"Whenever you attempt to engage the lawmaker on national issues, he takes you as his enemy. Our lawmaker will not be our enemy," he says.

Nyanti says they are not against Rep. Conneh, but the lawmaker chose to send a strong statement to the people of District #14 because of their constructive engagement with him.