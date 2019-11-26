Tunisia: Bizerte - Second Hearing of Physical Violations Victims Before Transitional Justice System Postponed Until January 27, 2020

Tunis/Tunisia — The criminal jurisdiction of the transitional justice of Bizerte has postponed until January 27, 2020 the second hearing, opened Monday at the Court of First Instance of Bizerte, in the presence of 48 victims of physical violence perpetrated under the former regime, as well as the families of deceased persons, in order to hear the rest of the victims, official source told TAP.

Monday's hearing only covered 14 victims and only one of the 35 accused in his cases of gross human rights violations attended the hearing, namely the regime's Director General of National Security before the January 14 revolution, Ali Seryati.

In his defence of the charges against him, Seryati stated that in the 1990s he was Director General of National Security and that he then had two departments of security, that of public security and that of intervention units, and that questions of a particular nature concerning Ennahda movement were the responsibility of the competent regional department, under the authority of the general department of specialised services over which, in his opinion, he had no authority.

"If it is proven that a security officer affiliated with public security departments or intervention units, whichI supervised at the time, it could only be an individual act," he said.

The Criminal Chamber for Transitional Justice, in parallel with the postponement of the hearing from Monday to 27 January, also decided to hold a "personal trial" for Seryati on December 23, pending the scheduling of a closed hearing for four women at their request to present their accounts of the sexual assaults they had suffered, according to the same source.

Monday's hearing was attended by a large number of civil society, political and parliamentary figures, as well as victims' lawyers.

In the same context, a large tent was erected in front of the Bizerte Court of First Instance, organised by the International Association for the Support of Political Prisoners in Bizerte, in which photographs of victims of tyranny under the former regime were displayed as well as documents revealing the horrors of human rights violations suffered by prisoners.

A tribute was also paid to one of the victims, Basma Belai, from Menzel Bouzefa, who is still suffering from the after-effects of torture and the poor conditions of her imprisonment, according to president of the International Association for the Support of Political Prisoners in Bizerte, Souad Hajji.