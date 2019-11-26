Tunisia: Béja - 9 Lists Running for Municipal By-Elections in Nefza

25 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine candidate lists are running for the municipal by-elections in Nefza (Beja governorate), after the closing of the nomination files on Monday.

They are six independent lists and three partisans (Ennahdha, Nidaa Tounes and Mouvement Echaab) running for these elections, which will be held on January 26, 2020, president of the Independent Regional Authority for the Elections (IRIE) in Beja, Adel Achour, told TAP.

Nefza City Council was dissolved in 2019 following the collective resignation of 13 of its members (24).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.