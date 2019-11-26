Tunisia: Béja - 9 Lists Running for Municipal By-Elections in Nefza

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine candidate lists are running for the municipal by-elections in Nefza (Beja governorate), after the closing of the nomination files on Monday.

They are six independent lists and three partisans (Ennahdha, Nidaa Tounes and Mouvement Echaab) running for these elections, which will be held on January 26, 2020, president of the Independent Regional Authority for the Elections (IRIE) in Beja, Adel Achour, told TAP.

Nefza City Council was dissolved in 2019 following the collective resignation of 13 of its members (24).