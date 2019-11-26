Tunisia: Silent March in Sfax Streets to Denounce Violence Against Women

Tunis/Tunisia — Activists from the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women and a number of human rights and women's organisations organized a concert of pots and pans and brandished brooms during a silent march launched in front of Sfax City Hall on Monday evening to denounce violence against women and in solidarity with its victims.

The march, which was attended by a limited number of civil society representatives and citizens, took place in the streets of the city towards the headquarters of the governorate of Sfax, where demonstrators chanted slogans such as "equality of women and regions", "Speaking out loud against the reactionary and the repressed" and "civil status, a duty, an obligation, to oppose the reactionary, a duty".

"This protest movement, which coincides with the celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, aims to make the authorities concerned understand that violence against women has become a national problem and that it is important to give it the same high profile as terrorism," said Neima Nassiri, head of the Sfax section of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women.

She stressed that "carrying kitchen utensils and brooms in this march symbolises the will to sweep away patriarchal violence and that making a concert of utensils is a voice of pain that we want the authorities concerned to hear".

At a press conference held last week to shed light on this protest movement against violence against women, the organisers reported 4,000 complaints from abused women, according to the latest statistics revealed by the Ministry of Women, while 430 women victims of violence following marital conflicts were received between 2014 and 2019 at the listening centre of the Sfax branch of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women.

The march organised in Sfax is the first in a series of demonstrations that will take place in the various governorates of the Republic: on November26 in Sousse, on November 27 in Kairouan and on November 30 on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, marking Tunisia's accession to the international campaign "16 days of mobilisation to combat violence against women from November 25 to December 10", with the slogan "Put an end to the murder of women".

Some 50 human rights and women's organisations have expressed their support and commitment to this national movement to combat violence against women.