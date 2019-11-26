Zimbabwe: President, Youths to Meet in Kadoma

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Heather Charema

Preparations for the Zanu-PF National Youth Convention to be held at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma tomorrow are at an advanced stage, with the organisers finalising the meeting's agenda.

The national, provincial and district leadership yesterday toured the venue and agreed to bring umbrellas for those who will attend the convention.

President Mnangagwa, who is the revolutionary party's First Secretary, will be the guest of honour. He will address the youths on various issues, including economic challenges and party programmes ahead of the forthcoming Zanu-PF 18th National People's Conference set for Goromonzi next month.

In a statement, Zanu-PF Youth League national commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu said: "Notice is hereby given of the Zanu-PF National Youth Convention which shall be held on Wednesday 27th of November 2019 in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province, where Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Cde E.D Mnangagwa shall be the guest of honour.

"The gathering provides youths with an opportunity to interact with the President and share ideas on how Zimbabwe can be developed.

"This interaction also provides an opportunity for youths to appreciate and exploit economic opportunities at their disposal and is a chance not to be missed."

Cde Tsenengamu also told The Herald that each province was expected to hold preparatory meetings ahead of the convention.

He called on party leaders in the country's 10 provinces and National Assembly representatives to ensure youths in their respective areas attend the event to make it a resounding success.

"We are also appealing to the main leadership of the party across the provinces to support and help the youths in making this event a success.

"We are also expecting students from all tertiary institutions to attend the convention and are appealing to the authorities to help the students in travelling to Kadoma," said Cde Tsenengamu.

Invitations have also been extended to mining and agriculture groups; young entrepreneurs and environmentalists; and churches, among others.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Youth Chairman Cde Vengai Musengi said about 25 000 youths were expected on the day.

"We have conducted meetings in Kadoma, Chegutu West, Chakari, and Chegutu East, among others, and we are expecting more than 25 000 youths to attend.

"We have currently received 30 buses from Zupco as Mashonaland West and we expect other provinces to mobilise people as well.

"Mashonaland West youths have also brought forth issues they want the President to address, which include unemployment, and some want him to address land distribution as well as mining claims and other issues," said Cde Musengi.