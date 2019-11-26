Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Indaba Preps Almost Complete

Preparations for the Zanu-PF 18th Annual People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East from December 10 to 15 are almost complete.

More than 7 000 delegates are expected to grace the event, with at least 2 000 foreign delegates having already confirmed their participation.

When The Herald visited the venue yesterday, workers were busy putting final touches to tents, the main auditorium, clinics, exhibition space, kitchen and food bays for the 10 provinces.

The road, car parks and water infrastructure around the venue were already complete.

In an interview at the site, Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial secretary for administration Cde Kudzai Majuru said the preparations were going on well.

"We met at the venue of the conference as the Mashonaland East leadership, which includes provincial executive members, Central Committee members and Politburo members at the weekend.

"The preparations are going on very well and we are 90 to 98 percent through."

The party's national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri toured the venue last week to assess progress.

Cde Majuru said apart from the main venue, the accommodation centres dotted around the province were also being worked on and were almost complete.

"We expect everything to be set by November 30.

"Four boreholes have been sunk and the water was tested and is fit for human consumption.

"We are happy because the main centre where the main activities will be taking place is ready," he added.

Provincial youth chairman Cde Kelvin Mutsvairo commended the progress.

"Preparations are going on well and we have no challenges. Next week, we will focus on accreditation of delegates.

"We expect the conference to address challenges facing the youths," said Cde Mutsvairo.

The province will start accrediting its delegates from November 30 to December 4 and has already endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party's candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.