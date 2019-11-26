South Africa: Hospitals and Clinics Hit By Violent Attacks

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

With another spate of attacks at Eastern Cape hospitals and clinics this weekend, concerns are being raised over the training of security guards at the healthcare institutions.

Amid growing concern about security at Eastern Cape hospitals and clinics, the provincial Department of Health has admitted that the security guards, provided to them by outside security companies have "inappropriate training" and are not able to respond to violent and armed criminals.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they are considering arming security officers with pepper spray and stun guns.

"Our view is that their training is inappropriate and inadequate to respond effectively to violent and armed criminals," Kupelo said. "We raised this when we met our security partners."

National Department of Health spokesman Popo Maja said they are not considering changing the rules that make hospitals gun-free zones, thereby preventing security guards from being armed.

"The same policy is in place for most public buildings except for those of law enforcement," he said.

Kupelo said, "The Eastern Cape Department of Health is under siege from criminals who have targeted clinics and hospitals this month."

Criminals hijacked government vehicles at gunpoint in the parking lot of clinics in Libode...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.