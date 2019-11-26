South Africa: Hospitals and Clinics Hit By Violent Attacks

analysis

With another spate of attacks at Eastern Cape hospitals and clinics this weekend, concerns are being raised over the training of security guards at the healthcare institutions.

Amid growing concern about security at Eastern Cape hospitals and clinics, the provincial Department of Health has admitted that the security guards, provided to them by outside security companies have "inappropriate training" and are not able to respond to violent and armed criminals.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they are considering arming security officers with pepper spray and stun guns.

"Our view is that their training is inappropriate and inadequate to respond effectively to violent and armed criminals," Kupelo said. "We raised this when we met our security partners."

National Department of Health spokesman Popo Maja said they are not considering changing the rules that make hospitals gun-free zones, thereby preventing security guards from being armed.

"The same policy is in place for most public buildings except for those of law enforcement," he said.

Kupelo said, "The Eastern Cape Department of Health is under siege from criminals who have targeted clinics and hospitals this month."

Criminals hijacked government vehicles at gunpoint in the parking lot of clinics in Libode...