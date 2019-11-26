Lesotho At the Crossroads - New Engines Are Needed to Drive Growth

analysis

Lesotho is a garment manufacturing hub in southern Africa, and has attracted manufacturing firms from SA on account of cheaper labour and a more business-friendly environment. However, the textile business is tough, and its competitive advantages are fragile. One firm shows the imperative for finding an alternative growth path. The question is, will Lesotho follow?

Times are tough in Lesotho. Austerity measures are in place as economic growth remains stuck at 1.4%, while the population has increased by one-quarter this century to more than 2.2 million. "We ideally need 10% economic growth," says Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro. "Five percent will only just be enough." The kingdom's challenges have been complicated by low growth in South Africa, notes the minister, who previously served as a southern African representative at the International Monetary Fund.

The question is: What are the likely sources of Lesotho's growth imperative?

Madhav Dalvi is the managing director of CGM, a Taiwanese-owned jeans manufacturer in Maseru. Established in 1987, CGM now employs 3,000 people to manufacture half a million pairs of jeans per month, or 25,000 items per day. Indian-born, Dalvi has lived in Lesotho for more than 15 years.

Photo: Madhav Dalvi (above), the visionary MD of...