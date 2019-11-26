Kenya: Malesi Wins Chairman's Prize at Royal Nairobi

25 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Nick Malesi, a high handicap golfer was in his best form over the weekend as he managed to put together an impressive score of 38 points, to claim the overall title during the Chairman's Prize (David Gaitho) at Royal Nairobi's par 72 course at the weekend.

He beat men winner Joshua Ichangi playing off handicap six by one shot as Kevin Juma also on 37 was second in the men's section. Former club chairman John Wachira finished third also on 37 points. Taking the ladies first prize was Nduta Gicheru on 38 points.

Taking the gross title with a score of level par 72 was Kevin Juma while David Mogere was the best past chairman on 34 points. In the guest category, D. Wahome carded 38 points and Liz Mbuthia was the lady guest winner with 34 points while the sponsors were led by M. Mbugua on 36 points.

At Limuru Country Club, Murei Hakuru carded 38 points to claim the overall title in the Captain's prize (Ken Karanja) where Timothy Njehia was the men winner on 37 points beating George Maara by one point. In the ladies section, Rose Gitau posted 32 to claim the first prize ahead of Ruth Omwansa. The nines went to John Ngutui on 22 and Kelvin Wangongu on 22 points. In the guest category, the winner was F. Maiyo on 37 while Allan Ndichu emerged the best junior on 29 points.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, John Kaimenyi carded 35 points, to win the captain's prize by two points from Simeon Onyango who took the second prize. Youngster Edwin Murungi was third on 39 and a point behind for fourth place was Harry Kiarie who beat George Wakaba on coutback. Kaash Padam clinched the junior title with a score of 51 points and taking the gross title was Paul Orawo on 163 gross. The best past captain was J.W. Kungu on 46 and the senior winner was Ngugi Njuguna with 49 points.

At Muthaiga, Maina Karienye won the Captain's Prize (Edgar Kalya) with a score of 145 nett (73, 72), Sam Karau was the men winner with a score of 147 after beating Francis Ngigi, Anderson Matheka, Dan Kagwe and Wachira Mahihu on countback.

Njeri Mugo won the ladies prize with a score of 149 nett, ahead of Rose Koome on 154 while Abby Wambui was the junior winner on 149. Joel Mugo was the best past captain with a score of 151 nett.

At Vet Lab, Kepha Bosire won the Vice Chairman's Putter with a score of 39 points beating men winner James Ndiritu on countback as Peter Njuguna and Dhruv Kavia finished second and third on 38 points each. Mary Karano clinched the ladies prize with a score of 37 points after beating Elizabeth Ng'ethe on countback while Steve D'Souza was the senior winner on 33 points. Leading the guests was Robert Okongo on 35 and Park Kavia was the top junior with 35 points, winning ahead of Leo Zurovac on 30 points. Leading the professionals was Mathew Omondi on gross 73.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Sigona; November Monthly: Winner: G M Gitau 38pts, 2nd Zipporah Wachira 38, 3rd Nitin J Shah 36, Nines:- Sona Patel 20; George Mwaura 20pts.

