Kenyan Youngsters to Train for Winter Olympics in Korea

25 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) has secured scholarship for three young athletes to train for future winter sports next year.

Chebet Njeri, 12 (Roller Skating), Chumbana Likiza, 15 (Roller Skating) and Hassnein Ali, 13 (Ice Skating) will take part in a two-week camp in January 6 to 18 next year in the Republic of Korea.

Nock acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said the skaters will be accompanied by roller skating coach Asa Nyariki Obonyo.

The three are in Nock's 'Dream Program' which is a legacy program of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics that seeks to nurture young winter sports talents who can represent the country in Winter Sports in the future.

"The 'Dream Program' focuses on countries with little representation in Winter Sports," said Mutuku. Kenya had one athlete, Sabrina Simader in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The training camp in January will feature winter sports including Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing, Bobsled, Short Track, Speed Skating and Figure Skating. It will also include cultural exchange programs and site visits.

Mutuku explained that aforementioned are part of the robust programs that Nock is working out with its various commissions towards building the country's capacity and diversity in future Olympic Games be it in summer or winter as well as the Commonwealth Games.

