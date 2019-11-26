Kenya: 40 Medics in West Pokot to Help Landslides, Floods Victims

25 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Forty health specialists from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on Tuesday afternoon arrived at Kapenguria County Referral Hospital to help West Pokot victims of landslides and floods.

Led by Head of Emergency Services at MTRH Dr Simiyu Taabu, the specialists including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, surgeons, counsellors and clinical officers, will be dispatched to affected areas.

"We have already operated on one girl, we shall also do counselling to survivors," said Dr Simiyu.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo commended MTRH for the medics' move to go and save lives.

TRAGEDY

The death toll from West Pokot landslides has risen to 52 after six more bodies were recovered at Parua area.

At least 22 other people are missing after the tragedy that hit Parua, Nyarkulian and Muino, according to Governor John Lonyangapuo.

Prof Lonyangapuo on Monday told journalists that search and rescue mission was still underway.

The efforts to find and pull more bodies out of mud have been hampered by lack of transport because the roads heading to the area are either impassable or non-existent.

LANDSLIDES

He said 22,000 homesteads and between 80,000-120,000 people have been displaced or affected by the landslides.

The county, the governor said, has run out of medicines after the remaining stocks were sent to dispensaries and schools caring for the displaced.

The governor further appealed to well-wishers to donate food items, clothes, blankets among others, saying that they have set up store in Kapenguria township for aid. He said they will also establish a helpline and paybill number to help the victims.

