Kenya: Rwandan Delegates Visit Mully Children's Family in Machakos

A group of delegates from Rwanda on Monday visited Yatta constituency in Machakos County.

The delegates were out to learn on the sustainability efforts made by the Mully Children's Family (MCF) in the rehabilitation of neglected minors.

The group comprising more than seventy people from various sectors in Rwanda, were led by former Rwanda Ambassador to Israel Gerald Zirimwabagabo. Also present were representatives from NGOs, businesses and religious groups.

CREATING JOBS

Speaking during the tour, MCF founder Charles Mulli said the foundation's sustainability projects have played a key role in ensuring the continuity of the home as well as creating jobs for local communities.

In Yatta, the foundation has invested in farming. Through the projects, they are able to feed the more than 3,000 children under their care.

"We grow crops such as maize, French beans and beans. We also rear poultry in Yatta and Ndalani children's centres," he said.

"We use modern farming techniques. This model is being replicated in other countries such as Malawi, Zambia, Ghana and now Rwanda," he added.

Last month, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana also visited the organisation to improve collaboration between the county government and children's organisations.

NEGLECTED CHILDREN

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof Kibwana noted that it was critical for county governments to partner with such organisations to take care of the rising number of neglected children.

In the past decade, more than 13,878 cases of child neglect have been reported in the country.

The Rwanda delegation noted that some of the lessons learnt from MCF's sustainable projects will be applied in their institutions. Amb Zirimwabagabo said that children's homes often fall apart due to lack of sustainable projects.

"What we have seen here is something that we can take back home in Rwanda. We have various organisations that take in children but they have challenges on how to maintain the homes," he said.

VULNERABLE CHILDREN

"In Rwanda, the government and non-governmental organisations are doing a lot to rehabilitate neglected children. There is need for increased collaboration, more so in sustainability projects like these at MCF," he added.

Since its establishment more than 30 years ago, MCF has taken in over 13,000 vulnerable children, girls and child mothers.

It has since grown to be one of the largest children's rescue, rehabilitation and development organisations in Africa.