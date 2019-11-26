Tanzania: Go for Top Kilimanjaro Marathon Prizes, Tanzanians Urged

26 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Kilimanjaro Premium Lager, the main sponsors of Kilimanjaro Marathon, have called on Tanzanians to aim for the top prizes in the 42 km race in next year's race.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Pamela Kikuli said they are offering 20m/- as prizes in total from the first to the 10th finishers, where the first male and female will get 4m/- each.

As a way to motivate Tanzanian runners, the Brand Manager said Kilimanjaro Premium Lager will give an extra 1.5m/- to the first Tanzanian regardless of position and same amount to the first Tanzanian female in the 42 km race.

On registration, she called on participants to register on time and take advantage of the early discounting period for the 42 km and 21 km races which are currently going for 15,000/- for locals and will increase to 20,000/- after January 15, 2020.

"The registration exercise is already on through www.kilimanjaromarathon. com and through Tigopesa * 149* 20# ," she said adding that the marathon was officially launched on November 1, 2019 and is expected to take place on March 1, 2020 in Moshi.

On his part, the Tanzania Breweries Limited Sponsorships Manager, David Tarimo, who is also in charge of Grand Malt, which is sponsoring 5km race, has called on participants to consume a lot of Grand Malt for more energy before and after the marathon.

"This is a non-alcoholic drink that is appropriate for persons of all ages including children and has a new look in a new slim can but the quantity and quality is the same," he said.

He said Grand Malt will be involved in various promotional activities where participants and spectators of the marathon will walk away with different prizes from Grand Malt.

Main sponsors of the Kilimanjaro Marathon include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager - 42 km, Tigo-21km and Grand Malt-5km.

Others include Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Limited, Simba Cement, Barclays Bank, Kibo Palace Hotel, Keys Hotel, GardaWorld Security, Precision Air and CMC Automobiles.

Kilimanjaro Marathon is organised by Wild Frontiers and locally coordinated by Executive Solutions Limited

