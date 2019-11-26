Tanzania: Basic Para Swimming Course Set for Next Month

26 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania Paralympics Committee (TPA) yesterday announced that it will conduct the first ever Basic Para Swimming Course, scheduled to begin from December 16th to 20th this year in Dar es Salaam.

According to the press release made available yesterday and signed by TPA Secretary General Tuma Dandi, the main reason for conducting the training is to increase the number of Para Swimming coaches and swimmers bearing in mind that now, only Gerald Sokolo is the one recognised by the World Para Swimming.

"We expect that the five-day course will attract almost 30 swimming coaches in the country for them to drill themselves up in this sport discipline and be able to teach others.

As of now, we have sent invitation letters to the coaches who will be willing to come and attend the training," Dandi said in a statement.

It further requested interested stakeholders and companies to come forward to sponsor the training, saying to make it successful, almost 10m/- is needed.

"TPA also target to upgrade the skills of 15 Para Swimmers during the course as such people with disabilities who are eager to take part in the training must contact us before December 13th this year," he said.

Dandi insisted that they are all geared up to provide necessary skills to all the participants of the course. Meanwhile, former Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) General Secretary Ramadhan Namkoveka has been named as the instructor of the training together with John Belela.

Briefing the 'Daily News' after being named as the instructor, Namkoveka said it is a big honour to him and they will use their expertise to train well all the participants of the course.

"I thank TPC for being on the forefront to promote the sport of Para Swimming in the country. We are going to play our part to ensure that the trainees get what is required for them to grasp," he said.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.