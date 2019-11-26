Tanzania: Basic Para Swimming Course Set for Next Month

THE Tanzania Paralympics Committee (TPA) yesterday announced that it will conduct the first ever Basic Para Swimming Course, scheduled to begin from December 16th to 20th this year in Dar es Salaam.

According to the press release made available yesterday and signed by TPA Secretary General Tuma Dandi, the main reason for conducting the training is to increase the number of Para Swimming coaches and swimmers bearing in mind that now, only Gerald Sokolo is the one recognised by the World Para Swimming.

"We expect that the five-day course will attract almost 30 swimming coaches in the country for them to drill themselves up in this sport discipline and be able to teach others.

As of now, we have sent invitation letters to the coaches who will be willing to come and attend the training," Dandi said in a statement.

It further requested interested stakeholders and companies to come forward to sponsor the training, saying to make it successful, almost 10m/- is needed.

"TPA also target to upgrade the skills of 15 Para Swimmers during the course as such people with disabilities who are eager to take part in the training must contact us before December 13th this year," he said.

Dandi insisted that they are all geared up to provide necessary skills to all the participants of the course. Meanwhile, former Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) General Secretary Ramadhan Namkoveka has been named as the instructor of the training together with John Belela.

Briefing the 'Daily News' after being named as the instructor, Namkoveka said it is a big honour to him and they will use their expertise to train well all the participants of the course.

"I thank TPC for being on the forefront to promote the sport of Para Swimming in the country. We are going to play our part to ensure that the trainees get what is required for them to grasp," he said.