Tanzania, Netherlands to Promote Investment Opportunities

TANZANIA's investment opportunities are now set for promotion abroad using networks of the Netherlands- African Business Council (NABC) and others.

This comes in the wake of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and the NABC.

The NABC is the nonprofit organization for Dutch companies trading and investing in Africa and vice versa. Like many business councils, supports its members with their activities in Africa by promoting trade with the continent.

The two institutions signed the agreement in Dar es Salaam during their closed-door meeting recently.

TIC executive director Geoffrey Mwambe and NABC Managing Director, Peter Ruiter met for talks over the investment issues and cooperation between the two entities and later signed the agreement.

A statement released to the media, yesterday, said the agreement meant to build a joint-system of enabling trade and investments between Tanzania and Netherlands.

The move was the results of a meeting held in Netherlands in last February between the TIC and the NABC.

The council has at least 300 members that have invested in various sectors in Netherlands, including those for adding value to agricultural produce, energy, construction, livestock, industries and others.

Mr Mwambe said using the NABC would help increase trust among the investors and businesspeople in Netherlands who thought to invest in Tanzania.

With this MoU, the two organizations would be conducting joint business and investment forums aiming at encouraging joint ventures between Tanzanian investors and their counterparts in Netherlands.

Commenting, Mr Ruiter noted that under the agreement Tanzania would have a chance to market its opportunities in Netherlands and Europe in general.

He assured of using the council to convince the members to optimize opportunities available in Tanzania for the development of the both countries.

He was upbeat that the agreement will be implemented in a manner that it enables trades and investments in order to uplift Tanzania's economy and its people.

Mr Ruiter further explained that the council has chosen Tanzania to partner with after learning that investment climate was friendly, particularly presence of peace and security.

"You can't invest in the country that is not peaceful and economically unstable... Tanzania is the good country and we can invest here," he stated.

He further said investing in Tanzania would be more beneficial because of its stable economy; heightened fight against corruption and proper management of resources.