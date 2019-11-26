Tanzania: Joseph Vows to Conquer Tanzania Open Golf Meet

FRESH from winning the 2019 Kenya Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Thika Greens Golf Resort in Kenya last month, national golf team ace Victor Joseph will be a man to watch this weekend as East African Community (EAC) top golfers head to Arusha ready for this year's Tanzania Open Golf Championship.

Organised by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), the annual prestigious competition brings together EAC top amateur and professional golfers, who will be battling it out for the top honours in the competition set to tee off at the Arusha's par 73 Kili Golf course from Friday.

During the Kenya Amateur event, Joseph carded an impressive aggregate 215 stroke made up of rounds of 73, 71 and 71 to mark his name and become the first Tanzanian to win Kenya Open Amateur.

At Thika, Joseph won title ahead of hosts Samuel Njoroge, who is expected to be among those challenging him at Kili Course this weekend.

This year's Tanzania Open has attracted over 100 golfers from Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda and hosts Tanzania. The first round is set for Friday morning before winding up on Sunday.

The event was initially scheduled to be staged in August at the Morogoro Gymkhana Club of Morogoro but it was postponed for technical reasons and venue shifted to Arusha.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday ahead of the battle, confident Joseph said that is well prepared and ready for the big show.

Joseph will travel to Arusha tomorrow. "I understand it is not going to be an easy ride because top golfers will be coming from Uganda and Kenya.

I expect stiff challenge from them... I've been in this situation for several times and I really enjoy it because it helps me get better," noted Joseph.

Joseph will also face stiff challenge from Arusha golfers like Steven Michael, Sailas Nnko, Michael Pallangyo and Toufiq Abduly, who camped at Kili for tough drills.

Kilimanjaro golfers include the likes of Ali Mcharo and Abbas Adam. This year's amateur event will miss the service of one of Kenya's top Edwin Mndanyi, who has already joined paid ranks.

Joseph shared the title with Mudanyi at the same course last year after the two tied with aggregate 296 gross after four rounds of 72 holes.

This forced playoff in which, both went to par-3 no. 18 twice without a winner before darkness ended the battle and organisers decided to split the title into two.