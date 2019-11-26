Tanzania: EALA Now to Enact Law On Corruption

East African Community (EAC) is taking a leaf from President John Magufuli by coming up with a law to curb corruption in the bloc's organs and institutions.

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) will debate and pass the EAC Anti-Corruption Bill, 2019 which was presented by the Chairperson of the Committee on Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution, Mr Victor Burikukiye, who, in February this year, moved a motion under Rule 26(1) and Rule 64(9), seeking leave from Eala to introduce it.

EALA has resumed its second meeting of the third session in Arusha, commencing with committee engagements before the actual plenary sitting.

Legislators have been debating the draft Bill, looking into best ways for it to be efficient in tackling corruption.

It seeks, among other things, to promote good governance, transparency and accountability in the EAC organs and institutions, promote integrity and ethical values within the EAC bloc, strengthen the legal framework for preventing and combating corruption, provide for cooperation by the national anti-corruption agencies in preventing and combating corruption and related matters.

Since attaining the highest office of the country in 2015, President Magufuli has intensified the war on corruption and so far great strides have been made.

The economy has since improved, with parastatals, agencies and other institutions that the government has shares giving increased dividends to the government.

President Magufuli extended the cost cutting agenda of his country to the EAC when he was chairman of the EAC Summit, saying it was necessary to put 'the house in order'.

He addressed Eala last year, reiterating his remarks by saying the region was rich in resources, but citizens were yet to benefit from the same and called for the removal of barriers, injustices, suspicions and fears in the region.

Mr Burikukiye, who is from Burundi, said he had based his tabling of the Bill on Article 6(d) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC, which states the fundamental principles that shall govern the achievement of the objectives of the Community by the partner states.