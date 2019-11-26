Tanzania: Kagera Sugar Eager to Leapfrog Simba

26 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KAGERA Sugar will be provided with another opportunity to go top of the Mainland Premier League table, if they beat Mtibwa Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba today.

The Bukoba lads briefly enjoyed the driver's seat for at least 24 hours after beating Lipuli FC 2-1 at the same venue on Friday.

Striker Yusuf Mhilu and midfielder Awesu Awesu netted twice to hand Kagera Sugar third straight victory.

Mhilu has so far netted five goals for Kagera Sugar and he will be pressing hard to score more goals on his credit Following the victory, Kagera Sugar posted 23 points from 11 matches and leapfrogged Simba, who temporarily dropped second on 22 points from nine matches.

However, Simba surged back to the summit of the 20-team table thanks to a sparkling 3-0 win over Ruvu Shooting at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, to re-establish a two point gap after attaining 25 points from ten matches.

It was a good response from Simba to get back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by Tanzania Prisons in their previous league match at the same venue.

A brace from promising striker Miraji Athumani, who scored in each half plus a contribution from Brazilian defender Tairone Santos da Silva were enough to bury their opponents.

With Simba on the sidelines today, Kagera Sugar will have a chance to go back to the summit because victory will see them post 26 points.

Going into the match, Kagera Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Maxime has boasted his team will upset Mtibwa Sugar in a Mainland Premier League match to be played today at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Maxime told the "Daily News" in an interview that they have the capacity to beat Mtibwa Sugar, saying his charges are in top form.

"We are well prepared to play Mtibwa Sugar. Football fans should turn up in big numbers to cheer our team.

We promise them to see a well-balanced match," he said. Kagera Sugar maintained their perfect start of the season and have now posted maximum 23 points from 11 matches.

In their opening match of the season, Kagera Sugar beat Mara's Biashara United 2-0 at the Karume Stadium in Musoma before registering a 2-1 win over host Alliance FC of Mwanza at the Nyamagana Stadium. Defending champions Simba are on the top of the 20-team pile with 25 points from 10 matches.

Mtibwa Sugar players arrived in Bukoba on Sunday afternoon and have been training hard at the Kaitaba Stadium.

