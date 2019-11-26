Tanzania: Puma Hikes Dividend to Govt

DIVIDEND from PUMA Energy Tanzania to the government has increased from 4.5bn/- in 2015 to 11bn/- in 2018.

The company handed over the divided to the government on Sunday, alongside other public companies and institution at an event held at Chamwino in Dodoma.

In its statement to the media, the Puma Energy attributes good leadership and support from the government to the growth of the dividend.

"The company will continue to work closely with the government to ensure that it continues contributing to the government coffer to support the strategy and vision of the president John Magufuli," Mr Dominic Dhanah, Managing Director of Puma Energy Tanzania, assured.

The Company recorded a profit before tax of 25bn/- for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Puma Energy invested around 16bn/- during 2018 to further improve its local infrastructure and asset base so as to reinforce its footprint locally and further grow its business.

This includes the finalization of acquisition of two newly built retail sites in Dodoma so as to support the government move to Dodoma.

Mr Dhanah said Puma Energy Tanzania's business performance for the year 2018 was good both in terms of sales volume and net income.

"Our good performance comes mainly from the aviation segment where we are currently the market leader," he explained.

Puma Energy Tanzania Limited has just finished the construction of the commissioned fuel hydrant system at the JNIA terminal III to support the growth of aviation industry.

Puma Energy is a globally integrated midstream and downstream energy company operating in Tanzania since 2011.

The Company is jointly owned by the government through the Treasury Registrar, Ministry of Finance, and Puma Investments Limited, each holding 50 per cent of the Company's equity.

The market data for the year 2018 as published by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) shows that Puma Energy Tanzania Limited market share has increased from 12 per cent in 2015 to 14 per cent in 2017 and to 15 per cent in 2018.