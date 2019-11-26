Gabon: Bongani Bongo Just the Start of State Capture Prosecutions

opinion

Bongani Bongo, former minister of State Security has been arrested for fraud. It's not quite skittles falling but it does provide some comfort as the public cries out for justice given the degree of looting and corruption that happened during the Zuma presidency.

Bongo has been charged with trying to disrupt the Parliamentary enquiry into ESKOM in 2017 by attempting to bribe an advocate acting on behalf of the enquiry. It is worth remembering that Bongo, who came from relative obscurity, was a staunch ally of Zuma's and was elected chair of the Home Affairs portfolio committee of Parliament in July. If the ANC's Integrity Committee did not deem fit to sanction Bongo, then the courts will need to step in it seems.

Recently the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi and Head of the NPA Investigative Directorate, Hermione Cronje have both said we can expect further prosecutions in 2020.

This is probably music to most South Africans' ears. Not a day goes by without the average citizen being reminded of the cost of state capture. The years of looting at SAA have resulted in a bankrupt airline with few options for survival. Ditto ESKOM, DENEL, Prasa and the...