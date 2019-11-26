Gabon: Bongani Bongo Just the Start of State Capture Prosecutions

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

Bongani Bongo, former minister of State Security has been arrested for fraud. It's not quite skittles falling but it does provide some comfort as the public cries out for justice given the degree of looting and corruption that happened during the Zuma presidency.

Bongo has been charged with trying to disrupt the Parliamentary enquiry into ESKOM in 2017 by attempting to bribe an advocate acting on behalf of the enquiry. It is worth remembering that Bongo, who came from relative obscurity, was a staunch ally of Zuma's and was elected chair of the Home Affairs portfolio committee of Parliament in July. If the ANC's Integrity Committee did not deem fit to sanction Bongo, then the courts will need to step in it seems.

Recently the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi and Head of the NPA Investigative Directorate, Hermione Cronje have both said we can expect further prosecutions in 2020.

This is probably music to most South Africans' ears. Not a day goes by without the average citizen being reminded of the cost of state capture. The years of looting at SAA have resulted in a bankrupt airline with few options for survival. Ditto ESKOM, DENEL, Prasa and the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Gabon
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.