Rwanda: Basketball - Reg, Patriots to Meet in Agaciro Tourney Final

26 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy group (REG) and Patriots will once again go head to head when the two rivals meet in the final of the first edition of the Agaciro Basketball Tournament at Kigali Arena on November 29.

Patriots defeated Espoir in the group stage to reach the final while REG beat APR in the preliminaries.

Two weeks ago, REG lost 68-59 to rivals Patriots who retained the Legacy Tournament title.

Henry Mwinuka, head coach of REG basketball team, said that "It is unfortunate that we have not made it to Legacy tournament, which is why we want to do all we can and win this tournament."

In the women's category, The Hoops will face APR in the final game of the tournament.

The winners will pocket Rwf2 million, while the runners-up will walk away with Rwf500,000.

The tournament is organised by the local basketball governing body in partnership with Agaciro Sovereign Wealth Fund.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.