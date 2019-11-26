Rwanda: Basketball - Reg, Patriots to Meet in Agaciro Tourney Final

Rwanda Energy group (REG) and Patriots will once again go head to head when the two rivals meet in the final of the first edition of the Agaciro Basketball Tournament at Kigali Arena on November 29.

Patriots defeated Espoir in the group stage to reach the final while REG beat APR in the preliminaries.

Two weeks ago, REG lost 68-59 to rivals Patriots who retained the Legacy Tournament title.

Henry Mwinuka, head coach of REG basketball team, said that "It is unfortunate that we have not made it to Legacy tournament, which is why we want to do all we can and win this tournament."

In the women's category, The Hoops will face APR in the final game of the tournament.

The winners will pocket Rwf2 million, while the runners-up will walk away with Rwf500,000.

The tournament is organised by the local basketball governing body in partnership with Agaciro Sovereign Wealth Fund.

