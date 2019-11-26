Tanzania: Mourners Call for Probe Into Chadema Cadre Death

Hanang — Hundreds of residents of Katesh Township in Hanang District yesterday turned out for the burial of a Chadema member, Mr Sirili John, who died mysteriously in Arusha.

Speaking at Lamai suburb in Katesh, majority of the mourners dismissed a statement issued by police that the deceased committed suicide and demanded a thorough probe into his death.

One of the residents, Mr Ezekiel Bura, claimed that Mr John was killed because his body was found with an injuries that might have been caused by a sharp object.

Mr Bura further alleged that the cause of the death might be politics, as the country was conducting its civic polls, which was boycotted by many opposition political parties.

Speaking with The Citizen, the deceased's father, Mr John Omary, said he did not believe in the statement from the law enforcers.

"They informed me over the death of my son, saying that he committed suicide, but the scenario shows that he was killed," he said.

The Katesh ward councillor, Mr Peter Lowri, said when they was no sign of committing suicide because the fallen's body had wounds, which suggest that he was attacked with sharp objects.

For his part, Arusha Regional Police Commander Jonathan Shana said investigation into the death of Mr John was ongoing.