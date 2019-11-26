Rwanda: Navigating the New Tap & Go System Step By Step

The ease for people to plan, book and pay for public transport is becoming a reality, thanks to AC Group's new smart services for upcountry routes, starting with Kigali-Musanze-Rubavu.

The new system comes in at a critical time as the country pushes for a cashless economy and the city of Kigali is gearing towards public transport Generation 2.

To provide convenience to its customers and support its expansion efforts, AC Group has introduced 3 additional features to the Tap & Go system. Here is what you may need to know about them, and how you can navigate each:

1. The Tap & Go App:

Introduced to give the user the convenience and enhanced experience, the Tap & Go App comes with the comfort of facilitating upcountry travelers with the possibility of booking and paying for their tickets from home.

It as well as enables the City of Kigali commuters to top up their cards without having to go to an agent, and check the remaining balance.

How to use the app - everything at your fingertips

With your smartphone handy, here are a few steps for you to use the Tap&Go App:

Step I: Download the App on App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android

Step II: Create your account. Enter your name, phone number and email (optional) to create your personalised account.

Booking a trip:

Step I: Open the App on your home screen

Step II: Feed in the starting point and destination of your journey, for example: Kigali to Musanze.

Step III: Enter your preferred time of departure, and pick a bus.

Step IV: Choose a payment preference. Options include: Mobile Money or your Bank Card. Then make the payment.

Step V: A QR code will be generated.

Step VI: A bus validator will help scan the QR code when boarding the bus.

You can always access your previous travel history whenever needed.

2. The Tap&Go Website:

This can be used to perform the same tasks as the Tap & Go App, just in case you are not able to access it.

To use the Website, here are some steps:

Step I: Connect to internet.

Step II: Open a new tab on your PC or Smart phone

Step III: Type www.tapandgo.rw in your browser.

Step IV: Click on the "Book a trip" option.

Step V: Enter your personal information

Step VI: Enter trip details (the starting point and destination of your journey, and the time you wish to depart).

Step VII: Make payment.

Step VIII: A QR Code is generated. This code will be scanned by a bus validator when you are boarding.

3. The Tap&Go Agent network:

The Tap&Go network of agents remains to help book your trip as well. Here is what you can do:

Step I: Go to your nearest bus park and look for a Tap&Go agent

Step II: Give the agent your name and trip details (the starting point and destination of your journey and your preferred departure time).

Step III: Make payment with any accepted means, for example, cash, mobile money or your bank card

Step IV: Get your QR printed from the agent

Step V: Bring your QR ticket to the bus for validation before boarding.

Go ahead and enjoy the new Tap&Go features - download the App, make use of the website and the agents for a renewed experience of journeying in the country. Don't forget to share with a friend about the fancy experience.