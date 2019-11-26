Rwanda, Indonesia Look to Stronger Ties

26 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

Rwanda and Indonesia have committed to strengthening ties between both countries following the launch of a "friendship association" between the two countries, in an event that was held in Kigali on Sunday.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Rwanda, Dr. Pardele Ratlan and Theophille Rurangwa who represented the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed both countries' interest to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Indonesia is grateful to have such a good bilateral relationship with Rwanda and we are hopeful that it will grow stronger through joint cooperation," the Indonesian envoy said.

Rurangwa agreed, saying practical steps have been taken.

"Rwandans can now travel to Indonesia without visa for 30 days and vice versa. Adding on that, discussions on how to establish a direct flight from Kigali to Jakarta are ongoing," he said.

It was with this commitment that Rwanda and Indonesia Friendship Association (RIFA) was established to ease the linkage and flow of both economic and cultural bilateral ties.

The association, according to officials, was requested by the Embassy of Indonesia to Rwanda, which is currently resident in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The association brings together the alumni of Indonesian scholarship awardees from Rwanda who have since completed their studies. Currently, there are 36 members of the alumni association.

"We need to have strong people-to-people connection and interaction. Along this objective, we identify the necessity of establishing a strong multitrack diplomacy, encompassing all stakeholders including students, citizens, businessmen, and government representatives from Indonesia and Rwanda," he remarked.

He added that his country is considering to increase the number of students offered scholarships to Indonesia. Currently, it offers scholarships to postgraduates who are pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses.

"We will see how undergraduate in diversified fields can be also be offered scholarships."

Olivia Umutesi is a fresh graduate with a master's degree in environmental science from Indonesia. She told The New Times how helpful the association will be.

"I am now working on a waste management project and via RIFA, I hope to get support from both Indonesia and Rwanda. The association is timely," she said.

Indonesia is the 7th biggest country globally with a total population of 240 million people. It is also a member of G-20, a summit that brings together 20 biggest economies.

Economically, Indonesia has large mineral deposits, petroleum, agro products, and tourism among others. In 2017, Guillaume Kavaruganda presented credentials to represent Rwanda in Indonesia.

Follow AngeIliza

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.