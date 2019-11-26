South Africa: Maties and Jurie Roux Begin Arbitration Battle Over R37 Million

analysis

The long-awaited arbitration hearing between The University of Stellenbosch (Maties) and SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux finally began in Stellenbosch on Monday.

Maties is suing Jurie Roux and co-accused Chris de Beer for a combined R37-million, which the duo allegedly misappropriated from the institution during their time in senior positions at the Maties Rugby Club.

Advocate Alisdair Sholto-Douglas SC is the arbitrator of the "private and confidential" proceedings, which are expected to last three weeks at an undisclosed venue in Stellenbosch.

Between 2002-2010 Roux was in charge of the Maties Rugby Club's finances. He served as director and then senior director of financial planning and asset management at the university. The money is alleged to have been used for funding aspects of the Rugby Department without appropriately being allocated by the university. These are claims Roux denies.

Maties commissioned accounting firm KPMG to investigate the allegations and a preliminary report was submitted to the university in late 2013.

Extracts from the preliminary KPMG report were published by Media 24 in early 2016, after a successful court application to obtain it in late 2015.

Reports Media 24 published, once it won the case to have access to the KPMG report,...