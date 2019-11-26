Rwanda: Filmmaker On the Challenges and Opportunities in Industry

interview

Hakym Reagan had always dreamed of starting a business that would cause an impact to Rwandans. This led him to undertake a course, Professional Communications, at Wheeling Jesuit University and Screenwriting, Producing and Directing at Radio Recording Film Connection.

In 2017, he started Hakym Films LTD with plans to use it as a platform to train youth in developing acting skills, earning from their roles, and taking the Rwandan films on the international scene.

He has so far produced seven movies that have featured locally and internationally.

He had a chat with Business Times' Joan Mbabazi about how he plans to use his business to develop the film industry.

Why did you start the film business?

My company has a special consideration for the cultural diversity of Rwanda, its film industry. It is aimed at serving as a base for the promotion of different new artists and their art appreciation for a wide spectrum of local Rwandan community, Rwandans in the Diaspora and visitors.

It seeks to showcase Rwanda as an up and coming venue for entertainment and mould talent, enrichment, and enjoyment of all related arts and activities related to the entertainment industry.

Do you equip the young people with acting skills?

Yes, very much. I am currently working on a feature film known as, "Wirira". The feature film will provide a platform for young talents to be exposed to endless possibilities via the partnerships that this project will engage across the world. It will also celebrate the artistic elements as well as nurture and promote the art of show making itself, as it develops in Rwanda today.

The standards and quality of this feature film to be presented will be based on creativity and imagination of those behind it, culminating in a unique experience. This singular focus on Rwandan talents and related arts has a solid direction and we are positioned to be a source for cinema and photographic arts presentation and education in Rwanda.

What's your plan in terms of promoting local movies on the international scene?

First and foremost is to make sure we respect the quality standards like other international films and submitting them to international film festivals to allow international exposure of our films because if we don't, then they will not be known.

What's your projection in regards to growth of the local film industry?

We should expect big blockbuster movies to be made locally for international distribution. We, however, need to polish our training and our professionalism in the workspace but all that will come with the necessity of it as things get more serious.

What are some of the challenges that hold back the local film industry?

The main challenge which can sometimes even seem like a dream wrecker is the lack of confidence in the sector.

The lack of confidence in this industry in this country is absurdly low. The people making the film must have way more faith than the audience to influence the audience to be curious about it. If the people in the industry already do not have faith, then how would we expect the audience to have faith in us? First us and then the audience.

What does it take to start a film business?

Passion and determination are two important aspects, however, creating a good movie takes a camera, lighting, sound recorder, trusted crew and a story.

You can start with little capital and lower your budget, as it depends on how big or small you want the movie to be. It can be cheap for instance through using one or two cameras and have few casts.

It can also be expensive if you need a big team and you focus on having a very professional movie or series. Whatever the case, you can still start this business with as little money as possible and grow with time. It is important to have connections and advice from people who are already in this business.

Is film business a profitable venture as things stand?

The film business is very rewarding. This is how someone can gain from it, once a film is out, submit it to film festival competitions. This is where producers choose which films to buy and distribute. That way, you can gain from your efforts yet at the same time, the movie can be distributed to different parts of the world.

