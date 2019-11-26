Rwanda: Munyaneza Upbeat Ahead of Amissa Bongo and Tour Du Rwanda Races

BENEDICTION Excel Energy Rider Didier Munyaneza is optimistic ahead of the upcoming 2020 La Tropicale Amissa Bongo and Tour du Rwanda due January 20-26 in Gabon and February 23- March 1, in Rwanda respectively.

The 2020 Tour of Rwanda routes were unveiled on Thursday afternoon, with the opening Stage 1 due Sunday, February 23 - a to-and-fro 108km distance from Kigali to Rwamagana.

Munyaneza has had a stellar season this year and crowned it with the 2019 Farmers' Race title on November 23 in Musanze, a race that is part of the Rwanda Cycling Cup.

"This has been a good year for me looking back how I have been performing and winning races; and hope to take my fine form into La Tropicale Amissa Bongo and Tour du Rwanda. My performance has improved over the last couple of races but I have to keep improving," Munyaneza noted.

Next year's Tour du Rwanda comprises 34 climbs, which make a combined elevation of 17.025km, of the total 889km distance through the eight stages.

"I am pleased with the way I am racing this year and I feel really confident about doing better next year. I have been improving in every race and I will keep working hard in future competitions," he added

Munyaneza also became the first Rwandan to win this year's Tour du Senegal, a 113,4-kilometer race after posting 2 hours, 35 minutes and 25 seconds.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa