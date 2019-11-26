Rwanda: Munyaneza Upbeat Ahead of Amissa Bongo and Tour Du Rwanda Races

26 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

BENEDICTION Excel Energy Rider Didier Munyaneza is optimistic ahead of the upcoming 2020 La Tropicale Amissa Bongo and Tour du Rwanda due January 20-26 in Gabon and February 23- March 1, in Rwanda respectively.

The 2020 Tour of Rwanda routes were unveiled on Thursday afternoon, with the opening Stage 1 due Sunday, February 23 - a to-and-fro 108km distance from Kigali to Rwamagana.

Munyaneza has had a stellar season this year and crowned it with the 2019 Farmers' Race title on November 23 in Musanze, a race that is part of the Rwanda Cycling Cup.

"This has been a good year for me looking back how I have been performing and winning races; and hope to take my fine form into La Tropicale Amissa Bongo and Tour du Rwanda. My performance has improved over the last couple of races but I have to keep improving," Munyaneza noted.

Next year's Tour du Rwanda comprises 34 climbs, which make a combined elevation of 17.025km, of the total 889km distance through the eight stages.

"I am pleased with the way I am racing this year and I feel really confident about doing better next year. I have been improving in every race and I will keep working hard in future competitions," he added

Munyaneza also became the first Rwandan to win this year's Tour du Senegal, a 113,4-kilometer race after posting 2 hours, 35 minutes and 25 seconds.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.