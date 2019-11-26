South Africa: How Zuma and State Security Minister Cwele Shut Down 2011 Investigation Into the Guptas

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

State Capture could have been nipped in the bud as early as 2011. That was the testimony heard by the Zondo commission on Monday, when former spy boss Mo Shaik told the inquiry that a proposed intelligence investigation into the Guptas was shut down by state security minister Siyabonga Cwele and president Jacob Zuma.

The Zondo Commission has heard that it was in 2011 that the country's top intelligence officials first began to question the Gupta family's relationship with power.

Appearing before the State Capture inquiry, former spy boss Mo Shaik -- brother of the more famous Schabir -- said that a media report on the manner in which then-Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula had been appointed in an October 2010 Cabinet reshuffle first raised concerns about the Guptas among the country's intelligence services.

The report in question claimed that Mbalula had told a meeting of the ANC's NEC that he had been informed by one of the Gupta brothers that he was shortly to be made Sports Minister -- ahead of his appointment to the post.

"We were taken aback by the issues that were in that report," said Shaik.

As the spy bosses saw it, the report suggested one...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

