Rwanda: National Swimming Team Set for Cana Zone III Swimming Tourney

The national swimming team will represent Rwanda at the fifth CANA Zone 3 Swimming Competition slated at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium, in Kenya.

The competition is scheduled from Thursday, Saturday November 28 to Sunday December 1. It will attract the host Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Eritrea among others.

Rwanda has entered some of the best swimmers: namely Elio Maniraguha from Mark Shark swimming club, Amin Harindimana (Vision club), Cederic Niyibizi, Alix Kamali both from (Vision), Noah Chris Mana (Cercle Sportif), Louise Irafasha (Vision).

Others include: female swimmer Joyce Rudaseswa (Gisenyi), Claudette Ishimwe from Karongi swimming club, Debborah Mana (Cercle), as well as male swimmer Kevin Kaiga and experienced Eric Iradukunda from Karongi club.

Samuel Ufitimana Kinimba, the president of Rwanda Swimming Federation said that they wished to send a big a contingent of swimmers for each of the different categories but they can't could not afford to so because of financial constraints.

While speaking during swimming trials to select the best at Green Hills, the president added that entering a bigger number of participants raises the chance of winning medals.

The Rwanda delegation accompanied by coaches depart Kigali on Tuesday.

Kenya the host has announced they have entered 80 swimmers, with 40 taking part in competition while the rest will be getting their strength and exposure at the international level.