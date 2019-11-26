Algeria: Call for Vote, Combating Violence Against Women Addressed On 9th Day of Election Campaign

Algiers — The five candidates for the presidential election of 12 December underlined Monday, on the 9th day of the election campaign, the need for a popular mobilization in the presidential election of 12 December, and called for combating violence against women and improving citizens' purchasing power.

Independent candidate for the presidential election of December 12th Abdelmadjid Tebboune promised, at a meeting in Oran, to review the wages of the working class with a view to "stamping out their poverty and guaranteeing the dignity" of all categories of the people, pledging, in this regard, to exempt "low-income people from taxes."

While detailing the content of his economic programme, Tebboune said he would work towards "developing the industrial sector and increasing the integration rate of foreign investment in domestic production," to contribute to "reducing the rate of unemployment."

In a second meeting in Sidi Bel Abbès, Tebboune pledged to achieve harmonious development in all the country's regions and to ensure a "fair" distribution of the country's wealth.

For his part, candidate Ali Benflis called, in El Bayadh, for "mobilization" to ensure a regular and decisive presidential election for Algeria's future.

After stressing that the "crisis that Algeria is going through is linked to legitimacy," Benflis called on "all Algerians to mobilize for a regular and transparent presidential election to ensure citizenship and sovereignty."

The President of Talaie el Hourriyet party also reiterated his commitment to examine, if elected President of the Republic, the files relating to the improvement of purchasing power and subsidies in consultation with the various partners, refusing, however, to give "unrealistic" promises to Algerians.

Concerning the administrative division, Benflis said that this file "will be studied, by experts and specialists in the field, in accordance with the State culture to avoid any disparity."

However, Abdelkader Bengrina, President of the Movement el Bina, emphasized during a meeting in M'sila on the need for the presidential election to be surrounded by "all guarantees of regularity, transparency and not be tainted by any form of fraud."

The popular protests (Hirak) need to pursue and the National Independent for Elections mut fully plays its monitoring role" to guarantee a successful presidential election, accordinf to Bengrina.

"We claim our right to freedom and democracy and the people decide their destiny without any supervision," he said while expressing his total rejection of any foreign interference in Algeria's internal affairs.

During a second meeting in Barika (Batna), Bengrina said that the popular marches that began on 22 February were based on national political demands on which the people and the Army agreed.

"Anyone who wants to divide the people and its Army them has no place in Algeria," he said.

Candidate Azzedine Mihoubi, for his part, promised, if elected to the Supreme Court, to ensure that "rigorous" laws were enacted to combat all forms of violence against women.

In a meeting held in Oran, the Acting Secretary of the National Democratic Rally (RND) said, on the sidelines of the World Day to Combat Violence against Women, that "all forms of violence against women are rejected and unacceptable in our Muslim society."

In this context, he promised to increase, by "200%", the allowance being paid to housewives, and that received by people with special needs.

The National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) welcomed, on Monday, the position of the five presidential candidates who rejected any foreign interference in the country's internal affairs and said that the December 12 elections will take place without foreign observers.

ANIE's Information Officer, Ali Draa, said that "Algeria has established an independent Authority that fully plays its role and does not need another authority or observers to replace it."