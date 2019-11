06 févr. 2018 11:39

Her Excellency The Rt Hon. Patricia Reddy Governor-General of New-Zealand

Excellency,

The celebration of your country's National Day, on 06 February 2018, gives me the pleasant opportunity to extend to you my warm and heartfelt congratulations, as well as my wishes for the happiness of New-Zealand people.

Accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.