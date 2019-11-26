Nigeria: Senator Owan-Enoh Tackles Diabetes in 6 Cross River LGs

26 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

Former Senator representing Central Senatorial district in Cross River State, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has assisted over 66 people suffering diabetes in six local government areas of the state.

Speaking to NDV after an awareness walk to mark World Diabetes Day at Ikom, he said the scourge was ravaging many Nigerians and he had to start from rural communities because many had died in the areas because of lack of information and access to medicare.

His words: "Diabetes is a big scourge. Take the United Kingdom for example. 5,000 cases are recorded every day; then imagine what our own records will show if documented.

"Before I got into creating awareness about diabetes, I reflected a lot and discovered that many people I saw bubbling and healthy, later become devastated and ravished when they became diabetic. Therefore, it is important to create this awareness about it.

"Since the establishment of the foundation, we have seen a lot of wisdom starting this; the awareness has created the consciousness in the people to become more abreast of the scourge and the need to live healthy on a daily basis.

"We have assisted no fewer than 66 people with funds to treat,manage as well as get drugs for themselves since the inception of the foundation in 2016 and we will do more because diabetes is a scourge spreading like wild fire and must be checked.

"With the level of awareness we are creating, a lot of people who do not know about it are now aware and can get help immediately because we have offices in the six local government areas that make up the Central Senatorial district and we will expand to the entire state and Nigeria."

On his part, Chairman of John Owan-Enoh Foundation, Mr. Patrick Iwara, said the Foundation had made impact on awareness on diabetes prevention, management and treatment.

"Our walk today is symbolic; one of the things we need in our lives is exercise, hence we have designed this walk as a way to walk out diabetes," he stated.

