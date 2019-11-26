Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Set for Al Hilal Battle

25 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe's representatives in the CAF Champions League FC Platinum are set to leave for Sudan on Tuesday afternoon to begin their quest in the group stage against perennial campaigners Al Hilal.

The match will be played Friday evening (November 29) at 9pm Zimbabwean time. The club's spokesperson Chido Chizondo said coach Lizwe Sweswe and his technical team are travelling with a group of 20 players.

They will return home to host reigning African champions Esperance of Tunisia the following week, marking the beginning of a busy schedule that will also see them fighting to retain the domestic Castle Lager Premiership title for the third time in a row.

More to follow... .

Read the original article on The Herald.

