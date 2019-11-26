Somalia: AMISOM Pledges 87,000 Dollars in Supplies to Beledweyne Flood Victims

The African Union Commission will provide relief assistance worth 87,000 dollars in supplies to Beledweyne, a Somali area devastated by heavy rains that displaced thousands of families.

The head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Francisco Madeira, who visited Beledweyne, confirmed the donation of medicines and non-food items to support the citizens of the region, after suffering floods that destroyed houses, crops, roads and other infrastructure.

Madeira also conveyed a message of solidarity and goodwill from the president of the African Union Commission, Musa Faki.

AMISOM head also congratulated the personnel of Sector four of the contingent for their efforts in the distribution of relief items and the search and rescue operations carried out during the dramatic situation.

The official held meetings with the vice president of the state of Hirshabelle, Ali Hussein Guudlaawe, the governor of the Hiran region, Ali Mohamed Arale, as well as senior officers of the Somali National Army, to discuss humanitarian and security issues.