Namibia: 'Fishrot' Discussion Costs Reporter His Job

A freelance journalist with the Namibia Press Agency, Vita Angula, has lost his job following his involvement in a television panel discussion on the 'Fishrot' scandal.

Angula, who confirmed that Nampa terminated his freelance contract today, said he was surprised by the news and questioned his superiors about what exactly he might have said that led to such a drastic decision.

Speaking to The Namibian, Angula said he received regular invitations from the television channel One Africa and speaking on the 'Fishrot' scandal was no different.

"I tried being objective with my views on the matter and one of the things I said was labelling it what it is, corruption. Due to the proximity of how close the business people involved are to the president, it may be seen as conflict of interest," he said.

Angula said in a termination letter given to him at the Nampa office his superiors said his participation in the panel discussion on One Africa on Sunday evening could potentially compromise Nampa's editorial policy.

In the letter addressed to Angula and signed by Nampa editorial services manager Jata Kazondu, Angula was told he had risked potentially compromising Nampa's editorial policy stance and harming the agency's reputation by taking part in a "highly controversial" televised discussion focusing on the 'Fishrot' scandal.

"Your participation in this show was without the prerequisite permission from the news editor or myself, which is a matter that was discussed extensively with you at the coming into force of your stringer contract. I have also previously warned you several times not to take part in such or similar public discussions because of your attachment to Nampa," Kazondu said.

He further stated that the decision came after recommendations from Nampa's editorial committee and his determination regarding Angula's conduct as a writer and journalist.

Angula said he planned to appeal against the termination and was in talks with his lawyers.