Zimbabwe: Kamambo, Machana Arrested, Appear in Court

Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo and his acting deputy Phillip Machana appeared in court on allegations of sending false telephone massages causing annoyance to their predecessor Phillip Chiyangwa.

Kamambo and Machana who appeared separately were facing charges of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba. Mrs Mashamba freed the duo on $500 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions, the two were ordered to continue at their given addresses, not to interfere with witnesses and to stop sending text messages to Chiyangwa. Mrs Mashamba further ordered the duo to report once a week at their nearest police stations. They will be back in court on January 9 2020 for trial commencement.

Allegations levelled against Kamambo are that on November 19, he posted false and annoying messages to Chiyangwa which read "Hie President. You are urged to stop your funny and negative interferences with football meanwhile urgently start accounting for all Zifa money you stole".

The court heard that on the previous day Machana had also allegedly sent such text massages to Chiyangwa.

