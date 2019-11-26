Zimbabwe: Doctors Pin Hope On Returning Vice President Chiwenga

25 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Striking doctors have now pinned their hopes on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who recently returned from China where he was receiving treatment, to resume negotiations for better salaries.

In an interview with 263Chat, Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), Treasurer General Dr Tapiwa Mungofa said Chiwenga's return came as sweet music to their ears and are now looking forward to dialogue with him for a way forward.

"We remain hopeful. Rtd General Chiwenga has the authority to return the health system to normalcy but whether he will do anything or not , we cannot know," Dr Mungofa said.

"We believe he now understands the importance of doctors more than anyone else in government," he added.

Posting on Twitter, ZHDA indicated that they were happy and relieved to learn that the vice President is now well, expressing gratitude to the Chinese doctors who committed to his health.

"It is our sincere hope that the vice president will now take the opportunity to look into the Zimbabwean health system and get thing back on track beginning with ensuring decent salaries for health staff working towards lifting our health system to first world standards," said Mungofa.

More than 400 doctors have been dismissed from duty following to conclusion of a disciplinary hearing process conducted by the Health Services Board.

Doctors in public health institutions have been been on strike since September after registering incapacitation and started demanding salaries in United States Dollars or equivalent and better working conditions.

Last year, vice President Chiwenga hogged the limelight when he fired hundreds of nurses that had gone on strike countrywide demanding salary increments.

The VP has been to China, India and South Africa seeking treatment since the beginning of the year.

