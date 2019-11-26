South Sudan: Retired NBA Star Elected Basketball Federation President

Former NBA star Luol Ajou Deng has been elected the new President of South Sudan Basketball Federation after winning 24 votes out of 25.

In the weekend election organised by the South Sudan Basketball Federation, Mr Ajou sailed through unchallenged, with Shengety Dhieu, the head of the election committee, announcing his win. Mr Marier Anyuat was elected secretary general and Mr Deng Biar Deng the finance secretary.

According to the federation's constitution, Mr Ajou has the mandate to serve for four years.

Mr Ajou, born 16 April 1985 is a South Sudanese-British former professional basketball player, a two-time NBA All-Star and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2012.

Mr Ajou's family fled the country when he was a child, eventually settling in the United Kingdom. He became a British citizen in 2006, and has played for the Great Britain national team.

After playing college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, Mr Ajou was selected by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft with the seventh overall pick.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team as a 19-year-old in 2005. He played with the Bulls in 2012 and 2013, before splitting the 2013-14 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On October 17, 2019, Mr Ajou signed a one-day contract to retire with the Chicago Bulls.