Sudan: Need to Restructure Civil Service and Security Apparatus - PM Hamdok

25 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok reiterated once again that the challenge of achieving a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan will remain a top priority for the transitional government.

Speaking at a workshop to discuss the programme of transitional priorities at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum yesterday, Hamdok stressed that the priorities of the transitional government are to fight corruption, recover the looted funds, spread and ensure public and private freedoms and human rights, and adhere to the principles of transparency and accountability.

Restructure the state

He stressed that his government is working to restructure the state, both the civil service and the security apparatus, to develop a balanced foreign policy that will remove Sudan from the US lists of states sponsoring terrorism, and to achieve debt relief.

Hamdok acknowledged the daily suffering faced by the people of Sudan because of high prices and the transport crisis, stressing the government is addressing that and wants to have a dialogue about this topic with all sectors of society.

High expectations

Hamdok said that the people have high expectations and that "these expectations need to be managed".

State budget

Minister of Finance Ibrahim El Badawi said that the state budget aims to reach 54 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), while this is currently between 10 and 15 per cent.

The minister called on the international community to replete the budget deficit.

He explained that the government wants to address social issues and double wages in the public service.

He also wishes direct cash support for the 15 to 20 million of people in Sudan who live in poverty (65 per cent of the population).

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.