Sudan: Need to Restructure Civil Service and Security Apparatus - PM Hamdok

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok reiterated once again that the challenge of achieving a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan will remain a top priority for the transitional government.

Speaking at a workshop to discuss the programme of transitional priorities at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum yesterday, Hamdok stressed that the priorities of the transitional government are to fight corruption, recover the looted funds, spread and ensure public and private freedoms and human rights, and adhere to the principles of transparency and accountability.

Restructure the state

He stressed that his government is working to restructure the state, both the civil service and the security apparatus, to develop a balanced foreign policy that will remove Sudan from the US lists of states sponsoring terrorism, and to achieve debt relief.

Hamdok acknowledged the daily suffering faced by the people of Sudan because of high prices and the transport crisis, stressing the government is addressing that and wants to have a dialogue about this topic with all sectors of society.

High expectations

Hamdok said that the people have high expectations and that "these expectations need to be managed".

State budget

Minister of Finance Ibrahim El Badawi said that the state budget aims to reach 54 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), while this is currently between 10 and 15 per cent.

The minister called on the international community to replete the budget deficit.

He explained that the government wants to address social issues and double wages in the public service.

He also wishes direct cash support for the 15 to 20 million of people in Sudan who live in poverty (65 per cent of the population).