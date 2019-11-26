Sudan: Protest Rally for the Release of Janjaweed Leader Musa Hilal On Tuesday

Khartoum — The Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC), led by former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, currently detained in Khartoum, welcomed calls of activists and relatives of detainees for a protest rally on Tuesday.

On November 26 the members of the Revolutionary Awakening Council will have been in prison for exactly two years.

In a statement on Sunday, the council's spokesman Ahmed Abakar called on the Sovereign Council, the cabinet, the chief justice, and the attorney general, to release not only the founder and head of the Revolutionary Awakening Council and his comrades immediately, but all members of armed movements detained in Sudan.

Abuse of power

The statement warned against the consequences of excessive use and abuse of power by the state against political opponents.

The RAC called on the Sovereign Council and Cabinet to intervene urgently to put an end to these practices. It claims to work hard to resolve the roots of the crisis in Darfur and give priority to creating an appropriate climate to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

Kurgul

The council further reported that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's largest militia that supported the former regime, surrounded the market of Kurgul in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur with more than 100 vehicles on Saturday.

The militia troops shot at the people and beat them with whips and sticks, which led to the death of Sanousi Maala, a cousin of RAC Secretary Mohamed Khaddam.

The RAC condemned the incident and called upon the attorney general, Unamid, and international and local organisations to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice immediately.

The statement also called for the removal of the RSF militiamen from all these localities and area and replacing them with civilian police.

Arrested

Hilal was arrested in a raid on his stronghold in Misteriya, North Darfur, in November 2017. His sons, brothers, and entourage were detained as well. More than 20 members of the RSF and RAC were killed during the raid.

Hilal, who refused to operate with the government's disarmament campaign, was transferred to Khartoum. His trial secretly began on April 30, 2018.

Atrocities

Hilal is held responsible for numerous atrocities committed in Darfur against civilians after the conflict erupted in 2003. In that year, he was released from prison by the Al Bashir regime in order to mobilise Darfuri Arab herders to fight the insurgency of

With full government backing, Hilal's janjaweed targeted villages of African Darfuris. They rarely came near forces of the armed rebel movements.

RAC

In 2008, Hilal was appointed as Presidential Assistant for Federal Affairs. In January 2014, he announced his defection from the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), and established the RAC.

The Revolutionary Awakening Council consists of Hilal's militiamen and a number of North Darfur native administration leaders. RAC commanders took control of the Jebel Amer gold mining area in El Sareif Beni Hussein locality in July 2015. According to a UN Security Council report in April 2016, Hilal and his entourage were profiting from vast gold sales in Darfur.