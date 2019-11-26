Cameroon: Deposit of Candidacy Papers - Deadline Is Today

Different political parties interested in contesting for the February 9, 2020 municipal and legislative elections have till 11:59pm today to deposit nomination papers.

Headquarters of several political parties in the political capital were over the weekend busy concerting in finalising investiture lists for the February 9, 2020 twin elections. Some of the parties who had completed administrative modalities deposited their candidacy papers at Elections Cameroon (ELECAM). Today, Monday November 25, 2019 is the deadline for the submission of files at ELECAM as stipulated in the Electoral Code in its Articles 164(1) and 181(1) for legislative and municipal elections candidates respectively. The Code states that candidates shall within 15 days from the convening of the electorate be made out in nomination paper in triplicate bearing the legalised signature of candidates. Given that the Electoral College was convened on November 10, 2019 by the President of the Republic, today is therefore the deadline for the submission of files of all parties interested in gunning for seats at the National Assembly and the council levels. As hours elapse and the deadline draws nearer, political parties over the weekend devoted their time and activities to the verification of documents to be deposited. At the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party office in Yaounde, Senator Nkeze Emilia who is the head of the team responsible for the coordination of files for the Centre Region, together with her team spent the weekend verifying the documents of their candidates, ensuring they have been compiled in strict compliance of the law. She told Cameroon Tribune "We are taking our time to meticulously go through every document so that our files remain in order. But rest assured, we will meet the deadline and we do not want to rush over things," she stated.

On the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU), first Vice President of the party, Sam Mbaka said the scrutiny of files of candidates occupied them all weekend. He said they are working with respect to the Electoral Code and will have their documents deposited in all areas where they intend to participate in the elections before midnight today.

At the headquarters' office of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) party, all offices were functional with party officials completing necessary demands and taking needed dispositions ahead of the Sunday February 9, 2020 elections. With no party official talking to Cameroon Tribune, one could see the determination of the party through their busy activities and their presence in the office over the weekend. Similar scenario was equally taking place at the office of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP). Their actions were centered on verifying the authenticity of documents. A coordination team was in the office confirming the compiled papers of the different candidates. Meanwhile, some parties have deposited their documents at the ELECAM branch offices in the regions