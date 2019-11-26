Central Africa: CEMAC Leaders Raise Integration Infrastructure Constraints

The visiting four CEMAC Heads of State and one Head of Government had memorable departure ceremonies at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport over the weekend

At the end of the extraordinary summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) that took place in Yaounde, Cameroon on November 21- 22, 2019, the community leaders have all gone back to their respective countries but burdened by transport and communication constraints that still impede the integration process of the sub-region. After the closing ceremony on Friday, November 22, 2019 afternoon, three of the Heads of State left that evening. The first President of leave the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport was Idriss Deby Itno of Chad. He was the first to arrive Yaounde for the summit and the first to leave. The second Head of State was President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea who came for the CEMAC extraordinary summit the same mourning. The President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso came third. The last personality to leave on Friday was the Prime Minister of Gabon, Julien Nkoghe Bekale, who represented the Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba. The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera left the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:55 .a.m.

What remains memorable are the declarations of the Heads of State to the press at the VIP lounge of the airport before departure to their respective countries. They had converging views in their gratitude to President Paul Biya for convening the extraordinary summit that gave them the opportunity to evaluate the implementation of the resolutions of the Yaounde 2016 and N'Djamena 2018 summits. They more importantly harped on impediments to sub-regional integration and economic growth that needs to be tackled. President Idriss Deby of Chad stressed on the need to continue efforts on structural reforms to ensure economic growth and protection of currency. The President of Equatorial Guinea, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo appreciated the significant progress in the economic sector but said governance had to be improved. Stating the priority of regional integration, he said the Heads of State stressed the need to step up efforts in developing infrastructure in order to enable the movement of people and property. While appreciating progress in the economy sector, the President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso said efforts needed to be stepped up for recovery. President Sassou Nguesso equally talked much on the need to tackle the problems of transport and communication that are paralysing integration. The CEMAC leaders made the declarations in the presence of Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute who officially bid them farewell on behalf of President Paul Biya. In respect of the departure ritual at the airport, the Prime Minister received all the Heads of State and Prime Minister of Gabon as they alighted from the limousines at the entrance to the airport, led them to the VIP lounge where they had brief discussions. After this, he led them to the makeshift grand stand where the national anthems of the countries were song by the band of the Presidential Guard. Then, the Prime Minister led each of leaders to the foot of the plane, handed to them souvenir albums concerning the summit and watched their planes effectively took off. Just as during the arrival ceremonies, the Heads of State were received by both officials of Cameroon and those of their countries. The elements of the Presidential Guard also mounted a guard of honour.