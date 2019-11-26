South Africa: To Survive First We Must Heal the Land, Then the Planet

24 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By James Blignaut

Food and water security is neither an environmental issue nor an agricultural one, but rather a question of survival. This encompasses the survival of every man and his proverbial dog.

Parched the sun-baked land lies. Lifeless in, quite literally, a hot rock oven, in angry revenge radiating the sun's fury back at it, but to no avail. Mankind, animal and plant alike beg for respite -- rain -- an eluding refuge, again to no avail.

How long will we arrogantly battle the forces of nature?

To what depths of despair and destruction will our arrogance take us?

And then the thunder breaks overhead, releasing a deluge of water gratefully received. But wait, fate knocks at the door. Both the barren land and the naked cropland turn into a brown, watery world -- like a herd of wild galloping stallions the stream filled with preciously scarce topsoil rages downhill. Soil lost. Nutrients lost. Land capability lost.

Is this the invariable future of all productive lands? The answer lies in our hands. The solution starts by realising the multi-dimensional stages...

