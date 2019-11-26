Rwanda: Defence Minister Faye Commences Study Tour in Rwanda

The Gambia's Defence Minister, Sheikh Omar Faye is in Rwanda on a study tour.

The study tour aims to successfully implement the restructuring of the defence apparatus and Security Sector Reform Processes. As part of his mission, the Gambian delegation Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the minister of defence, Mai General Albert Murasira in Kimihura and held discussions on how they can enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Rwanda has been a friend of The Gambia from day one and we applaud the leadership of the President Kagame and President Adama Barrow in the African spirit of unity. Basically this is why we are here," said Minister Faye.

He added, "The way forward is to build a strong cooperation between the countries. Having exchanged training visits between our countries, is a step in the right direction as it will help strengthen the capacity of our defence sectors".

Earlier, the delegation had visited Zigame CSS ,a financial cooperative with a membership drawn from six security institutions in Rwanda that has been very key in uplifting the welfare of Armed forces in Rwanda.

It could be recalled that Faye has recently been appointed Minister of Defence by President Adama Barrow, relinquishing the position that was under the presidency for decades. The Gambian delegation also includes the Permanent Secretary of Defence.