Gambia: Authorities Recommend 14 People for Prosecution Over Alleged Diplomatic Passport Fraud

Gambia security agents have recommended for the prosecution of fourteen suspects over the alleged diplomatic passport fraud case.

Ebrima Sankareh - the government spokesperson made the statement over the weekend.

He said 20 people were arrested in connection with the diplomatic passport scandal. He added that out of twenty suspects, 14 were recommended for prosecution.

"Their case files have been sent to the Attorney General Chambers for legal advice. So, these 14 are the people recommended by the Police for prosecution," said government spokesperson.

Sankareh further said the 14 recommended for prosecution includes personnel at the Department of Immigration and Police, Civilians and Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said under the circumstances, he cannot disclose the names of the persons implicated by the report.

"The Police usually send me an updated file over the matter. Every Monday, they will send a file to me," he said.