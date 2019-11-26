Gambia: Authorities Recommend 14 People for Prosecution Over Alleged Diplomatic Passport Fraud

25 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Gambia security agents have recommended for the prosecution of fourteen suspects over the alleged diplomatic passport fraud case.

Ebrima Sankareh - the government spokesperson made the statement over the weekend.

He said 20 people were arrested in connection with the diplomatic passport scandal. He added that out of twenty suspects, 14 were recommended for prosecution.

"Their case files have been sent to the Attorney General Chambers for legal advice. So, these 14 are the people recommended by the Police for prosecution," said government spokesperson.

Sankareh further said the 14 recommended for prosecution includes personnel at the Department of Immigration and Police, Civilians and Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said under the circumstances, he cannot disclose the names of the persons implicated by the report.

"The Police usually send me an updated file over the matter. Every Monday, they will send a file to me," he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.