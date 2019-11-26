Gambia: National Assembly Prepares to Consider the Estimates

Members of the National Assembly are preparing to review the 2020 estimates presented by the Minister of Finance. The dilapidated health facilities like the Serrekunda Clinic where pregnant mothers deliver babies; the Schools where children lack chairs to sit on;

the number of out of School youth without work; the growing number of businesses that cannot pay tax and survive; the starvation stipends paid to pensioners; the low salaries of drivers and watchpersons and many other issues that are causes for concern, are likely to feature prominently during the debate on the estimates.

Foroyaa will cover the debate to enable the public to know the thinking of their representatives. This is the third year and Members had promised to do a better job in scrutinizing the budget.