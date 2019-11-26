Gambia: Presidential Press Director Apologizes for Assault On Journalists

The Director of Press at the Office of the President Amie Bojang Sissoh, has apologized to what she referred to as the 'unfortunate incident' regarding the alleged assault of three journalists of the private media who are with the Presidential entourage touring the nation.

According to the Gambia Press Union (GPU), the three journalists from various media houses were allegedly assaulted, physically and verbally by alleged supporters of President Barrow on Thursday 21st November 2019 at the Laminkoto crossing point.

The alleged assaulted trio is Ebrahima Jambang from Gambia Talents TV, Sally Jobe of Kerr Fatou and Landing Ceesay of Paradise TV.

Reacting to the assault, the GPU issued a statement requesting for authorities to act swiftly and initiate an investigation into the matter. The statement highlighted some exchanges between the Press Union Chief and the Government Spokesperson who expressed regret over the incident.

"I have personally apologized to all those affected and the assault is deeply regretted," Madam Bojang Sissoho stated; that any misunderstanding and inconvenience caused by the incident is sincerely regretted and further extended her apology to the entire GPU membership.

President Barrow is currently on a nationwide tour to fulfill his constitutional requirement to meet citizens and gather first-hand information on their concerns. Journalists are part of the tour to inform the public on the proceedings of the tour.

All the victims involved in the incident, expressed their disappointment and called for authorities to assist them in their pursuit of justice.

Of late, Gambian Journalists have raised various concerns over their safety in the country. Earlier in 2019 two journalists were allegedly assaulted outside a Court in Banjul. This has prompted some journalists to demand alleged perpetrators to be brought to book to deter future perpetrators from attacking them.