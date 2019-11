Asmara — The Prime Minister: Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, arrived in Eritrea, Monday, leading a high-level delegation in a one- day. official visit during which he will hold talks with the Eritrean Head of State, Isaias Afewerki.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by the ministers of , Cabinet Affairs, Interior, Industry and Trade, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Infrastructure and Transport and the Director of the General Intelligence Service.