Zimbabwe: Zifa Bosses Kamambo, Machana Arrested

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo and board member responsible for finance Philemon Machana were today morning arrested and dragged to court for contravening the Postal Communications Act after both sent threatening messages to former ZIFA president and COSAFA supremo, Philip Chiyangwa.

The duo have since appeared before the Harare magistrate court and are out on bail pending trial.

The court heard that on 18 November Machana sent a message to Chiyangwa hailing insults and some unprintable words.

The next day, 19 November 2019 Kamambo also sent the Zanu PF legislator a similar message in which he also told the COSAFA President to stop interfering in the running of football in Zimbabwe.

Kamambo also accused Chiyangwa of stealing money during his tenure as ZIFA boss.

