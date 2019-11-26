Ghana: 'Man Ghana' Bodybuilding championship for Dec. 7

25 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Bodybuilding Championship dubbed 'Man Ghana' is set for December 7, as Ghana's finest bodybuilding athletes converge at the National Theatre to battle for honours.

This year's championship, which is the 12th edition and would see various athletes compete in bodybuilding, men's physique and women's bikini contest.

Speaking at the launch of the championship at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports, President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA), Mr Abdul Hay Yartey, was delighted with the progress made by his outfit over the past years.

"Despite the little support, the Man Ghana championship has produced numerous Champions who have won laurels for the country. The GBFA through the Man Ghana event have encourage other fitness activities and bodybuilding events all targeted at keeping our athletes in shape.

"Successful athletes at this year's championship would make it into the national bodybuilding team, the Black Muscles, who are set to have a busy schedule in 2020 as they would be competition in various international events," he said.

Registration for the championship will end on November 30 with pre-judging set for December 6, 2019.

The Man Ghana since its inception in 2006 has produced six past winners including Samuel Asante, Christopher Andoh, Yaw Azure, Cyril Kofi Adja, Junior Agogo and Kofi Salia.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.