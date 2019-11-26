Ghana: 'Man Ghana' Bodybuilding championship for Dec. 7

The National Bodybuilding Championship dubbed 'Man Ghana' is set for December 7, as Ghana's finest bodybuilding athletes converge at the National Theatre to battle for honours.

This year's championship, which is the 12th edition and would see various athletes compete in bodybuilding, men's physique and women's bikini contest.

Speaking at the launch of the championship at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports, President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA), Mr Abdul Hay Yartey, was delighted with the progress made by his outfit over the past years.

"Despite the little support, the Man Ghana championship has produced numerous Champions who have won laurels for the country. The GBFA through the Man Ghana event have encourage other fitness activities and bodybuilding events all targeted at keeping our athletes in shape.

"Successful athletes at this year's championship would make it into the national bodybuilding team, the Black Muscles, who are set to have a busy schedule in 2020 as they would be competition in various international events," he said.

Registration for the championship will end on November 30 with pre-judging set for December 6, 2019.

The Man Ghana since its inception in 2006 has produced six past winners including Samuel Asante, Christopher Andoh, Yaw Azure, Cyril Kofi Adja, Junior Agogo and Kofi Salia.